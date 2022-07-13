Perfect form

Zach Wilkinson/Daily News<text>Luke Bickelhaupt, 13, does a front flip off a diving board Tuesday at Reaney Park Pool in Pullman. Temperatures hit 91 degrees Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, which is predicting a slightly cooler 87 degrees today. The weather report is on Page 6A.</text>

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Luke Bickelhaupt, 13, does a frontflip off a diving board Tuesday at Reaney Park Pool in Pullman.

Recommended for you