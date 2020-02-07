The University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts will premiere its latest show, “Deep Calls,” 7:30-9:30 p.m. tonight at Forge Theater, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow.
The show centers on a young woman attempting to leave a life of prostitution, and contains subject matter and language for mature audiences only. The performance is not for children.
“Deep Calls” was written by Kendra Phillips and directed by KT Turner, both master of fine arts candidates in theatre arts.
Admission is free for UI students and $6-$17 for the public. Advance tickets are available at through the Department of Theatre Arts in Room 21 of Shoup Hall, by calling (208) 885-6465 or at the door 30 minutes before curtain.
The show runs through Feb. 15. For additional information, visit uidaho.edu/class/theatre.