A person is in jail after a Washington State Patrol aircraft was hit with a laser light over Tumwater.
The aircraft was helping locate an elderly man Thursday who had wandered away from caregivers when it happened, KING-TV reported. That man was found Friday morning, according to Tumwater police.
It’s the latest incident of a dangerous practice that can have serious consequences, officials said.
Lasers can blind a pilot temporarily, making them unable to see their instruments, and even lead to permanent eye damage.
Disrupting a pilot is considered a serious threat to air safety. It’s a felony in Washington and violators can also be fined $11,000 per incident by the Federal Aviation Administration.
WSP spokesperson Trooper Darren Wright said this was the sixth incident in a month involving the patrol’s aircraft.
Like Thursday night, most of the incidents involving WSP aircraft have resulted in an arrest.
Planes landing at Sea-Tac International Airport have also been hit with lasers while on final approach over the years.