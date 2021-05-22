HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.

Dogs

Copper, M, 3, 75 pounds, hound mix.

Misha, F, 3 German shepherd.

Cats

Four kittens, 2 mos.

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

1340 SE Old Moscow Road, (509) 332-3422

Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday.

Dogs

Marvin, M, 1, German shepherd mix.

Junie B Jones, F, 1, German shepherd mix.

Cats

Honeydew, F, 1, domestic shorthair mix.

Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org

Recommended for you