HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Dogs
Copper, M, 3, 75 pounds, hound mix.
Misha, F, 3 German shepherd.
Cats
Four kittens, 2 mos.
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
1340 SE Old Moscow Road, (509) 332-3422
Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday.
Dogs
Marvin, M, 1, German shepherd mix.
Junie B Jones, F, 1, German shepherd mix.
Cats
Honeydew, F, 1, domestic shorthair mix.
Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org