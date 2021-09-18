HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

The Humane Society of the Palouse is open for walk-in service from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Dogs

There are no dogs at this time.

Cats

Four kittens.

Guinea pigs

Two for dual adoption.

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

1340 SE Old Moscow Road, (509) 332-3422.

Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday.

Dog

Mowgli, M, 4, Terrier, American pit bull mix.

Kaydo, M, 2, Terrier, American Staffordshire mix.

Nova, F, 1, Terrier, American Staffordshire mix.

Cats

There are 20 cats/kittens available.

Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org.

Tags

Recommended for you