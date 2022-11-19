HUMANE SOCIETY OFTHE PALOUSE, MOSCOW
Open 1-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call (208) 883-1166 for more information.
Dogs
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HUMANE SOCIETY OFTHE PALOUSE, MOSCOW
Open 1-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call (208) 883-1166 for more information.
Dogs
Thomas, M, 8, pointer mix
Two cats
Three male rats
WHITMAN CO. HUMANE SOCIETY, PULLMAN
Open 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call (509) 332-3422 for more information.
Dogs
Peter, M, 2, Terrier Pit Bull mix
Pumpkin, F, 1, Hound mix
Capone, M, 3, American Blue Heeler Mix
Nine cats
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.