WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Shelter Hours: 1-5 p.m. every day, appointments available from 5-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Dogs
Cream, F, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix
Winchester M, 3, terrier, American pit bull mix
Hulk, F, 4 mo., retriever, lLabrador mix
Shamrock, F, 6 mo., coonhound, redbone mix
Evergreen, M, 6 mo., coonhound, redbone mix
Mint, M, 6 mo., coonhound, redbone mix
Forest, M, 6 mo., coonhound, redbone mix
Fern, F, 6 mo., coonhound, redbone mix
3 cats
Website: whitmanpets.org
HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
The Humane Society of the Palouse is open by appointment only due to short staffing. Call (208) 883-1166 for an appointment.
Dogs
Beckett, M, 4, pit bull mix
Gabby, F, 5, Brittany spaniel mix
Bella and Tank, F and M pair, 4 mo., Labrador, pit bull mix
3 cats
2 rabbits
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org