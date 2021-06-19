WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
1340 SE Old Moscow Rd., (509) 332-3422
Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday.
Dog
Dixie, F, 1, terrier/pit bull mix
Cats
There are 21 cats available for adoption.
Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org
HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Dogs
Chuck, M, 3, boxer/pit bull mix
Misha, F, 3 German shepherd
Copper M, 3, pound hound mix
Cats
Ron, M, 2-3 years old, short haired black and white
Kiki, F, 3, short haired gray tabby
2 female kittens
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org