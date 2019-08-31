HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Dogs
Harriet — F, 7, black lab/pit mix
Juanita — F, 3, mixed breed
2 cats
8 kittens
Hours: 1-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Website: www.humanesocietyofthepalouse.org.
