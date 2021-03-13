HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.

Dogs

Bullet, — M, 3, black lab mix, best dog ever

Cats

Locket — F, 2, long-haired tabby, shy

Lantern — F, 1, short-haired orange tabby, enjoys people, should be the only pet

Kim Pine — F, 4, short-haired, black, shy at first, snuggles when comfortable

2 rabbits

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Shelter Hours: 1-5 p.m. every day, appointments available from 5-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org

