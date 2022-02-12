WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Shelter Hours: 1-5 p.m. every day, appointments available from 5-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Dogs
Cream, F, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix
Addy, F, 6, Catahoula Leopard mix
14 cats
Website: whitmanpets.org
HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
The Humane Society of the Palouse continues with partial openings from 1-4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Other times by appointment.
Dogs
Koda, M, 4 months old, shepherd mix
Kenai, M, 4 months old, shepherd mix
Argos, M. 5 years old, Kelpie mix
Porter, M, 2-3 years old, pit bull mix about 80 lbs.
2 kittens
2 bunnies
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org