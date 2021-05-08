HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call to schedule a meeting.

Dogs

Copper, M, 3, 75 pounds, hound mix

Brenda, F, 1, brindle lab mix

Honey Bee, F, 1, husky/lab mix

Cats

Douglas, M, 3, long-haired and black

Giovanni M, 1, short haired Siamese

Maurice M, 8 mos., short haired gray and white tuxedo

A bonded pair of male rats

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

1340 SE Old Moscow Road, (509) 332-3422

Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday.

Dogs

Mash Potato, F, 1, pit bull mix

Junie B Jones, F, 1, German shepherd mix

Hector, M, 1, white pit bull mix

Cats

Vinegar, M, 10

Annabelle, F, 4

Nia, F, 4

Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org

