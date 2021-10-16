HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
The Humane Society of the Palouse is open for walk-in service from 1-4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Dog
Maestro, M, 1, husky mix
Sir Otis, M, 3 mo., brindle boxer/pit bull mix
Cats
Narcissa, F, 2, , short haired torbie point
Rats
3 male rats
Check the website at humanesocietyofthepalouse.org/
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
1340 SE Old Moscow Road, (509) 332-3422
Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday.
Dog
Mowgli, M, 4, terrier/American pit bull mix
Nova, F, 1, terrier/American Staffordshire mix
Cream F, 1, terrier /American pit bull mix
Rosco, M, 7, terrier/American pit bull mix
Cody, M, 9 mo., Great Pyrenees mix
Cats
There are 16 cats.
Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org