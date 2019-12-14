HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Dogs
Twix — F, 7 months, German Shepherd mix
Nola — F, 2, mixed breed
4 dogs
2 cats
8 kittens
2 hamsters
Hours: 1-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Website: www.humanesocietyofthepalouse.org/.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Dogs
Twix — F, 7 months, German Shepherd mix
Nola — F, 2, mixed breed
4 dogs
2 cats
8 kittens
2 hamsters
Hours: 1-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Website: www.humanesocietyofthepalouse.org/.