HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
The Humane Society of the Palouse is open for walk-in service from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Rats
There are 3 male rats
Check the website at humanesocietyofthepalouse.org/
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
1340 SE Old Moscow Road, (509) 332-3422
Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday.
Dog
Mowgli, M, 4, Terrier, American pit bull mix
Nova, F, 1, Terrier, American Stafforshire mix
Cream, F, 1, Terrier, American Pit Bull Mix
Rosco, M, 7, Terrier, American Pit Bull, Shepherd
Cody, M, 9 mo., Great Pyrenees Mix
Cats
There are 12 cats/kittens available
Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org