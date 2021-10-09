HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

The Humane Society of the Palouse is open for walk-in service from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Rats

There are 3 male rats

Check the website at humanesocietyofthepalouse.org/

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

1340 SE Old Moscow Road, (509) 332-3422

Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday.

Dog

Mowgli, M, 4, Terrier, American pit bull mix

Nova, F, 1, Terrier, American Stafforshire mix

Cream, F, 1, Terrier, American Pit Bull Mix

Rosco, M, 7, Terrier, American Pit Bull, Shepherd

Cody, M, 9 mo., Great Pyrenees Mix

Cats

There are 12 cats/kittens available

Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org

