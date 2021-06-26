HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.

Dogs

Chuck, M, 3, boxer/pit bull mix

Zazu, M, 3, mixed breed

Copper, M, 3, pound hound mix

Cats

Ron, M, 2-3 years old, short haired black and white

2 kittens

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

1340 SE Old Moscow Rd., (509) 332-3422

Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday.

Dog

Chomper, M, 4 mos., terrier/pit bull mix

Cats

There are 19 cats available for adoption.

Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org

