WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
1340 SE Old Moscow Road, (509) 332-3422
Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday.
Dogs
Henry - M, 5, Anatolian Shepherd
Pinna - F, 1, German Shepherd
Tassel - M, 1, pit mix.
Junie B Jones - F, 1, German Shepherd
5 rats
Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org
HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse in Moscow will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Dogs
Copper - M, 3, 75 pounds, hound mix
Brenda, F, 1 year old brindle lab mix
Cats
Sunbeam - F, 10, short-haired brown tabby
Peewee - F, 4, short-haired calico
A bonded pair of male rats
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org