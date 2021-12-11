HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

The Humane Society of the Palouse is open for walk-in service from 1-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Dog

Miss Piggy, F, 4, pitbull mix

Argos, M, 5, Kelpie Mix

Odin, M, 3, lab/hound mix

Cats

Freddy and Jason, 5 mo., bonded pair, orange

Rabbits

Phineas and Ferb, M, 1, about 9 pounds

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org/

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

1340 SE Old Moscow Road, (509) 332-3422

Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. by appointment Wednesday through Saturday. Closes Sunday through Tuesday.

Dogs

Dax, M, 7 mo., Retriever/Chesapeake bay mix

Rosco, M, 7, pit bull/terrier mix

Laikia, F, 1, Siberian Husky mix

Cream, F, 2, terrier/American pit bull mix

Gracie, F, 6 mo., German Shepard mix

20 cats

Rats

There are two rats available

Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org

