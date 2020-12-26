HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal, and the society will schedule a meeting.
Dogs
Todd — M, 2, pit bull mix, friendly, loves people, active, picky about other dogs
Cats
Henry — M, 15, medium-haired gray tabby, friendly and chatty
11 kittens
Rabbits
Lolly — F, 3, mini lop bunny, gray and white
Rats
Scout and Jem, M, 8-weeks
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Shelter Hours: 1-5 p.m. every day, appointments available from 5-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
1 Cat
10 Kittens
23 Rats
Website: whitmanpets.org