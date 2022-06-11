HUMANE SOCIETYOF THE PALOUSE

Appointment only due to short staffing. Call (208) 883-1166.

Dogs

Bruno, M, 2, German shepherd mix

Elvira, F, 2, black lab

Kermit, M, 2, husky mix

4 cats

5 kittens

1 female rat

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

WHITMAN COUNTYHUMANE SOCIETY

By appointment only. Call (509) 332-3422.

Dogs

Cream, F, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix

Addy, F, 6, Catahoula leopard

Queen, F, 1, coonhound, treeing walker mix

Sarabi, F, 5, terrier, American pit bull mix

24 cats

1 lizard

1 gecko

1 turtle

Website: whitmanpets.org

