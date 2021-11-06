HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
The Humane Society of the Palouse is open for walk-in service from 1-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Dog
Bronco, M, 10 mo., boxer mix
Sir Otis, M, 4 mo., boxer mix
Cats
Anne, F, 2, long-haired gray and white
Spumoni, F, 5 mo., short haired tuxedo
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org/
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
1340 SE Old Moscow Road, (509) 332-3422
Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. by appointment Wednesday through Saturday. Closes Sunday through Tuesday.
Dog
Styx, M, 2, pit bull terrier mix
Rosco, M, 7, pit bull terrier mix
Sadie, F, 5, Boxer/Australian cattle dog
Cats
There are 13 cats available
Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org