HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse Society will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Dogs
Penelope — F, 5-mo., cattle dog mix, about 50 pounds when full grown, active and friendly
Cats
Reuben — M, 4, medium-haired orange and white, friendly
Ramona — F, 6, short-haired black cat who loves to talk, seems to dislike other cats
11 kittens, 3 hamsters
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org.
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Dogs
Bear — M, 5 mo., neutered boxer/border collie mix
Cooper — M, 6 mo., border collie/golden retriever mix
King Kandy — M, 3, neutered Syberian husky mix
Pippin — M, 2, neutered border collie/lab (must be only pet)
10 cats, 15 kittens
11 spayed female rats
Website: whitmanpets.org