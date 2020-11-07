HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Dogs
Calypso — F, 5, boxer, one eye, not OK with other animals
Gus — M, 4, great Pyrenees, sweet, does well with other dogs, chases cats, loves outdoors
Mercedes — F, 3, lab mix, high-energy
11 kittens
Between 2-6 months old, all colors
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Dogs
Indigo — F, 9-month, American pit bull terrier mix,
1 cats
25 kittens
Website: whitmanpets.org