HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.

Dogs

Calypso — F, 5, boxer, one eye, not OK with other animals

Gus — M, 4, great Pyrenees, sweet, does well with other dogs, chases cats, loves outdoors

Mercedes — F, 3, lab mix, high-energy

11 kittens

Between 2-6 months old, all colors

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Dogs

Indigo — F, 9-month, American pit bull terrier mix,

1 cats

25 kittens

Website: whitmanpets.org

