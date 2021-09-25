HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

The Humane Society of the Palouse is open for walk-in service from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Dogs

Lindsey, F, 4 years old, walker hound

Maestro, M, 1 year old, husky mix

Cats

Narcissa, F, 2 years old, short haired tortie point

2 kittens

Guinea pigs

2 for dual adoption

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

1340 SE Old Moscow Rd., (509) 332-3422

Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday.

Dogs

Mowgli, M, 4, Terrier, American pit bull mix

Kaydo, M, 2, Terrier, American Stafforshire mix

Nova. F, 1, Terrier, American Stafforshire mix

Cats

There are 15 cats/kittens available

Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org

