HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
The Humane Society of the Palouse is open for walk-in service from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Dogs
Lindsey, F, 4 years old, walker hound
Maestro, M, 1 year old, husky mix
Cats
Narcissa, F, 2 years old, short haired tortie point
2 kittens
Guinea pigs
2 for dual adoption
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
1340 SE Old Moscow Rd., (509) 332-3422
Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday.
Dogs
Mowgli, M, 4, Terrier, American pit bull mix
Kaydo, M, 2, Terrier, American Stafforshire mix
Nova. F, 1, Terrier, American Stafforshire mix
Cats
There are 15 cats/kittens available
Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org