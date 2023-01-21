Pet obesity remins an unseen epidemic

Charlie Powell

 Picasa

An epidemic that is unseen does not mean it does not exist. The word unseen simply means we don’t see it even though it may be right in front of our eyes.

There are a lot of reasons why obese pets stay under the radar in our homes. The biggest reason is because people don’t want to see it, and they love their pets.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition is taking yet another run at getting people to try to slim down their pets. Why? If people did get their pets down to ideal weight, wouldn’t they lose sales and revenue? The answer is a definitive “nope.”

Tags

Recommended for you