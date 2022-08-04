As the Northwest experiences rising temperatures, Sierah Beeler, director of the Humane Society of the Palouse in Moscow, said pet owners should make sure they’re adjusting how they exercise and shelter their dogs and cats accordingly.

“Our rule of thumb here is anything above 70 degrees, animals aren’t out for anything longer than an hour at max,” she said.

Pets should also never be left in cars if the temperature rises above 60 degrees, Beeler said.

Tags

Recommended for you