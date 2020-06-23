A petition to change the name of Pullman’s Jefferson Elementary School, started by a former student, has gained more than 480 signatures toward its goal of 500 as of Monday evening.
Ben Emerson, who started the petition, said he attended Jefferson in the ’90s, graduated Pullman High School in 2005 and holds degrees in education and history from Washington State University. He said he also has a four-year-old in the district.
Emerson said despite the contributions Thomas Jefferson made in the formative days of the United States, the fact that the man owned slaves and raped those slaves should disqualify him from being memorialized as the namesake of a public school. While Jefferson wrote beautifully about the virtues of freedom — even speaking out eloquently against slavery — Emerson said the founding father did little to change his own behaviors and even calculated the compounding value of his slaves as growing about four percent annually.
“He himself was just apparently the largest hypocrite ever,” Emerson said.
“People make the argument that you don’t want to hold historical figures to the modern-day standard,” he added. “That doesn’t really hold weight with me either because we’re talking about rape and we’re talking about slavery.”
While he said he experienced considerable pushback and “vitriol” from some online commenters from the community, Emerson said the name change is long overdue. It would be a particularly powerful move now, he said, as protests against police violence against Black Americans continue to sweep the nation and globe. He said it would also be consistent with the Pullman School District’s stated commitment to inclusion.
“This particular issue seems like something that should have been corrected by now. I’d like to think it’s just been in the blind spot, no one ever thought about it,” Emerson said.
Emerson said when he emailed the Pullman School Board and superintendent, he received a “lackluster” response. He said he may attend a school board meeting scheduled for Wednesday to raise the issue.
District spokeswoman Shannon Focht said while there is policy in place for naming a new school, the district has no official rules for renaming schools.
“We have not renamed a school before, so this would be a new process for us,” she said. “My recommendation was to reach out to the board and let them know (the) concerns, and then they can decide how to proceed from there.”
Emerson said the point isn’t to erase Jefferson from the history books or forget who wrote the Declaration of Independence, but to avoid glorifying historical figures who owned people.
He said he does not expect the cost of such a change would be exorbitant but even if it costs thousands of dollars, it would be worth it if it meant making students feel more welcome at school.
“If the costs are prohibitive, I want to know what the number is,” Emerson said. “Because if (the board) says ‘It’s $10,000, it’s too much,’ — I would argue if it makes one kid feel included, $10,000 is perfect.“
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.