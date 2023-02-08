Petition opposes Kohberger gag order

Bryan Kohberger

Attorneys on Tuesday filed a petition with the Idaho Supreme Court opposing a gag order that prohibits law enforcement and attorneys from talking publicly about the Bryan Kohberger case.

Kohberger is in Latah County Jail facing four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He awaits his June 26 preliminary hearing.

Days after Kohberger’s arrest on Dec. 30, Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall signed the nondissemination order, or gag order, that prohibited law enforcement and attorneys associated with the case from talking about it to the media and public. That order was later amended to include attorneys representing survivors, witnesses and the victims’ family members.