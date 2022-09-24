Pets, a rise in popularity, and some marketing data of note

Powell

 Picasa

Forbes magazine estimates that 78% of pets owned today in the United States were acquired during the pandemic.

That seems to point out a couple of things. First, it appears that pet turnover is high. Think about it. Only 22% of pets still at home today were in a household before the pandemic.

Second, perhaps the bond people made with pets before and after the pandemic has led to increased spending in that category. After all, there are many more people working from home now so the opportunity for the bond to strengthen is there.

Tags

Recommended for you