Dogs, cats, lizards and even a ball python got their pictures taken with Santa Claus Saturday at Pets Are People Too in Moscow.
On Saturday, the store was one of four in Moscow and Pullman to invite people and their pets inside to grab photos with St. Nick while raising money for organizations on the Palouse.
Humane Society of the Palouse Executive Director Tara Wimer, who dressed as Santa, said the annual pet pictures with Santa event raised $1,011. The money will go to HSP’s operating costs and a new air conditioner for its dog kennel area, which quit working in August.
“I love it,” Wimer said of playing the role of Santa. “It is so much fun. I love getting to see the different animals. I know my cheeks are going to hurt tonight.”
A long line of dogs of all shapes and sizes and their owners formed when the fundraiser started late Saturday morning. Wimer said the overall turnout was good compared to past years.
“This is one that we look forward to every year because we get to see so many animals that were adopted from us,” Wimer said.
On the other side of the border, Kym Darling, president of the board of directors at the Whitman County Humane Society, said the event at Pets Are People Too in Pullman raised $750, which will go to the society’s general operations.
She said the WCHS raised $434 at its pet photos with Santa event Dec. 8 at the Residence Inn by Marriott Pullman. Darling said the society holds the annual events on a Saturday and Sunday to make it more convenient for pet owners to attend.
She said people love getting photos of their pets with Santa because it is cute and their pets are family.
“I mean our pets are our kids,” Darling said.
Some people posed with Santa and their pet, other pet owners stayed out of the photos and some did both. Darling said some people choose the photos as their Christmas cards.
Denise Mahnkey, whose husband, John-Mark Mahnkey, played the part of Santa and serves as a WCHS board member, set her two dogs — a Pomeranian and a Pomeranian and shiba inu mix both dressed in dark red and black sweaters — on each side of Santa for photos.
She got additional photos with herself, her husband and their dogs. Later, she brought her other dogs to the store for photos.
“Even if he wasn’t Santa I would do it just because these are our family pictures,” Denise Mahnkey said. “My children are grown so these are my children now.”
She said she likes to dress her dogs for photos and socialize them with other dogs and people. She said the dogs enjoy the social event too.
Jenny Neuburger’s 10 basset hounds, decked out in reindeer antlers, surrounded Santa at Pullman Building Supply, compelling plenty of people to whip out their phones for photos and videos.
Neuburger breeds the hounds and takes them to events all over town, including the past few years to Public Broadcasting System’s annual breakfast and photos with Santa.
The hounds, ranging from eight months to 12 years old, were mostly patient and stayed still in front of the camera. The youngest pup rested in Santa’s lap.
Both Moscow and Pullman Building Supply stores decided to take family and children photos with Santa Saturday morning and family and pet photos in the afternoon to avoid any issues between the dogs and children, said Ron Morgan, Pullman Building Supply retail manager.
The pancake and sausage breakfast was free at both Building Supply stores.
Morgan said the Pullman store raised $216 for Pullman Child Welfare.
Alan Espenschade, human resources director at Moscow and Pullman Building Supply, said people could choose to donate to the Potlatch Community Band and/or the Moscow High School Choir. He said $100 was raised for the band and $150 for the choir.
“We’re always looking for different ways to get people into the store,” Espenschade said of starting the event 13 years ago. “Not for sales. This isn’t a selling event. It’s just to continue to connect with our community.”
