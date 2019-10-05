The Game Bird Foundation and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will release banded pheasants weekly for the duration of hunting season on the Palouse River Upland Game Area west of Potlatch.
Youth hunting season begins today through Oct. 11. Regular hunting season is Oct. 12 to Dec. 31.
Hunters 17 and younger must be accompanied by a mentor. Hunters must sign-in online prior to hunting. Sign-in on the IDFG Access Yes website under the Palouse River Upland Game Area site, or call the Lewiston office at (208) 799-5010.
The area is limited to five hunter/mentor pairs per day.