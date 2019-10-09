The annual Phillips Farm Fall Festival will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Farm County Park five miles north of Moscow on Highway 95.
The Festival will feature apple cider pressing, horse-drawn wagon rides by Milt Moore, Washington State University Birds of Prey, Schitsu’umsh (Coeur d’Alene) Culture, a native pollinator workshop and nature activities for children.
The live music line-up will include Luke McGreevy, Fiddlin’ Big Al Chidester, The Chelseas and Ukulele Players of the Palouse.
Lunch items will be for sale by the Open Range Good Food Truck.
The free community event is hosted by Latah County Parks and Recreation, Friends of Phillips Farm and the Moscow High School Environmental Club.