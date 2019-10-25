The Phoenix Conservancy will have a town-hall type meeting at 6 p.m. Sunday at Paradise Creek’s Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Suite C, in Pullman to discuss the organization’s work on the group’s Conservation Park project.
The Phoenix Conservancy will be working in collaboration with community partners, local area schools and other nonprofit organizations to restore the park using native Palouse Prairie plant species.
For more information about the organization’s project or about the meeting, visit phoenixconservancy.org.