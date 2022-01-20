A cold game of fetch

Betsy, a 4-year-old yellow Labrador and golden doodle mixture, gets a face-full of snow Wednesday while retrieving a Frisbee tossed by her owner, John Fellman, in an open field on University of Idaho’s campus in Moscow. “We’re grateful for the melt-off so we can start throwing the ball again,” Fellman said.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

