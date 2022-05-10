A helping hand

Ben Borkowski assists Jade Fredericks in a walk across a slackline Monday at East City Park in Moscow. The two were joined by fellow University of Idaho students Will Nguyen and Quinn Anderson, not pictured, as they spent the afternoon enjoying the sunny weather. The group has been slacklining for nearly a month and said they’ve really enjoyed the challenge.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

