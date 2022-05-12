A soulful song

Marilyn Crandall forms the “I” in a University of Idaho sign while playing the bagpipes Tuesday next to the Dan O’Brien Track and Field Complex in Moscow. Crandall, who is a member of Border Highlanders Pipes and Drums, will be performing with the group during this weekend’s spring commencement ceremonies in the Kibbie Dome to honor 2022 graduates.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Tags

Recommended for you