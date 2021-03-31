Baseball, bruh

Brady Coulter, 14, tosses baseballs for his brother Carson, 18, to hit inside a batting cage at the City Playfield in Pullman on Tuesday afternoon. Carson, a senior at Pullman High School, said he’s really looking forward to the coming season as the team has a solid senior class with a good chance of winning the league.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

