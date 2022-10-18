Batting practice

Kris Schroeder rips the ball into the net while taking batting practice with Cade Hill, both juniors at Pullman High School, during a sunny afternoon in Pullman on Monday. “The good weather is definitely helping us get some more practice in before the season. There’s not many days left like this before the nasty fall and winter weather hit,” Schroeder said.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Tags

Recommended for you