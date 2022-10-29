Bike tricks

Joe Filippi, of Port Orchard, Wash., practices tricks on his bike at the Spring Street Skate Park in Pullman on Tuesday. Filippi mentioned he wanted the community to come together to build a larger skatepark. “I would love to see something bigger here for the community. It brings people in and gets people outside,” Filippi said.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

