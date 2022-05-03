Braving the elements

David Waters, of Charlottesville, Va., shoots hoops Monday on the outdoor courts at the University of Idaho campus during a windy afternoon in Moscow. Waters said he is in town visiting his brother, who attends UI, but wasn’t fully prepared for such a vast change in weather. “Coming from the East Coast, it feels like I traveled back three weeks in time. It was in the 80s when I left for here,” Waters said.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

