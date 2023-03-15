Building a bridge

Construction continues Monday on the future Sixth Street bridge in Moscow as concrete is poured on the west side. The bridge will be designed to avoid flooding and will include bike lanes and a sidewalk.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Children and families had a magical time at Cecil Lewis’s magic performance at Whitman County Library last month. “It’s always a pleasure to have Cecil perform a magic show for our community,” wrote Marketing and Adult Services Librarian Sara Phelan-Blamires, who submitted the image for publication.

