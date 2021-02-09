Crafty Skiier

Trey Chadwick, a freshman at the University of Idaho, slides across a rail on his skis as flurries of snow fall behind his fraternity on Monday afternoon in Moscow. Chadwick, 18, from Teton Valley, Idaho, crafted the makeshift element from unused pieces of wood behind the fraternity along with a discarded flag pole. He spent nearly a two hours piling snow to make a sufficient jump to practice some of his ski-terrain park skills.

 Pete Caster

