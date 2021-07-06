Deck flipper

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsAJ Gravel, of Boise, joins his friend Jon Fagerland, of Astoria, in the water by flipping off the deck at Spring Valley Reservoir in Troy on Monday morning. Gravel and Fagerland said they’re originally from Moscow and are back in town on one of their typical summer visits.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

