Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low near 35F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low near 35F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.