Doing battle with the elements

Zach Wilkinson/Daily News Moscow’s Myah Parsons attempts to catch her hat as heavy gusts of wind whip around her umbrella Thursday morning during the Palouse Ridge Invitational girls’ golf tournament at Palouse Ridge Golf Club in Pullman. More rain is expected today on the Palouse and high temperatures will likely be in the mid-50s. See Page 6A for the extended weather forecast. For more on the tournament, see Sports, Page 1B.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

