Driveway drills

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsRuss Baker, left, practices a fielding drill that he saw online from the Atlanta Braves with his grandson, Cohen Miller, 12, outside of their home Wednesday afternoon in Moscow. Miller is in the middle of his Latah County Cal Ripken baseball league season and his team is currently undefeated. Miller, a pitcher, said his favorite part of pitching is “striking people out.” “It’s fun to beat someone that’s very confident in their skills,” said Miller.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

