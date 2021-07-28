Family fishing

Dennis Marshal, of Arroyo Grande, Calif., assists his granddaughter, Everly Unger, 4, of Viola, attach a worm to the hook of her fishing rod while fishing with his daughter, Joy Unger, left, and grandsons Canaan Unger, 12, and Edwin Unger, 10, at Spring Valley Reservoir on Tuesday afternoon. “Most people say their favorite part of fishing is catching the fish, but my favorite part of fishing is just sitting here while my kids enjoy their day,” Joy Unger said.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Recommended for you