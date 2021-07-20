Feeding frenzy

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsTyler Emerson, 2, of Albion, smiles after dropping a handful of oatmeal for a swarm of more than 50 ducks while visiting Sunnyside Park with his grandparents, Vicki Emerson, right, and Danny Emerson, not pictured, on Monday afternoon in Pullman. “Well they sure made quick work of that. We’ll have to bring some more oatmeal next time,” Vicki Emerson said.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Tags

Recommended for you