Flag raising

Treasurer Steve Kadlec raises the 6-by-10-foot American flag up the 35-foot pole for its first time Wednesday morning in honor of the Moscow Rotary Club celebrating 100 years in Moscow at Jim Lyle Rotary Park. “I’m very proud to be a member, especially with the efforts they’ve made to give back to the community,” Kadlec said.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

