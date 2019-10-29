Leaf cleanup

Nathan Oswald, left, and his brother, Thomas, use a leaf blower and snow shovel while helping their father clean up leaves from an ash tree Sunday outside their home in Moscow. The boys are the sons of Benji and Mary Oswald.

 Geoff Crimmins/Daily News

