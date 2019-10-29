Nathan Oswald, left, and his brother, Thomas, use a leaf blower and snow shovel while helping their father clean up leaves from an ash tree Sunday outside their home in Moscow. The boys are the sons of Benji and Mary Oswald.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Nathan Oswald, left, and his brother, Thomas, use a leaf blower and snow shovel while helping their father clean up leaves from an ash tree Sunday outside their home in Moscow. The boys are the sons of Benji and Mary Oswald.